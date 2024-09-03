Parliament to convene on September 03rd and 04th

Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of the Parliament, stated that the Parliament is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, September 03rd, and Wednesday, September 04th. The Committee on Parliamentary Business Chaired by Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana decided upon the Business for the week.

On Tuesday, 03rd of September 2024, Parliament shall convene at 9.30 a.m. and time has been allotted from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers.

Thereafter, the Second Reading of the Reciprocal Recognition, Registration and Enforcement of Foreign Judgements Bill, Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, and the National Minimum Wage of Workers (Amendment) Bill have been scheduled to be taken up from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government has been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

On Wednesday, 04th of September 2024, Parliament shall convene at 9.30 a.m. and time has been allotted from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers.

Thereafter, Two Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, Two Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act, Two Orders under the Strategic Development Projects Act and Rules under the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Act have been scheduled to be taken up from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition has been scheduled to be taken up for debate.