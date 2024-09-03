Deputy Secretary General of Parliament, Mr. Chaminda Kularatne, participates in the Commemoration of the NPC’s Affiliation to the IPU and 2024 Interregional Seminar on the Achievement of the SDGs for Parliaments of Developing Countries

Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament, Mr. Chaminda Kularatne, participated in the Commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China’s Affiliation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the 2024 Interregional Seminar on the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Parliaments of Developing Countries held in China from the 18th to the 28th of August 2024 on behalf of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Representatives from 34 countries participated in this summit, including Hon. Dr. Tulia Ackson, President of IPU; Hon. Martin Chungong, Secretary General of IPU; and Hon. Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Secretaries General, and other officials from several other countries.

During the summit, the delegates met with H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China; H.E. Zhao Leji, Chairman of the National People’s Congress; H.E. Li Hongzhong, Vice-Chairman of the National People’s Congress; Hon. Liu Qi, Secretary General of the National People’s Congress; Hon. Tang Dengjie, Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Shanxi Province; Hon. Yu Yunlin, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress; and several other top-level Chinese politicians and officials.

The inauguration ceremony of this summit was held at the Great Hall of the National People’s Congress (China Parliament), with H.E. Zhao Leji, Chairman of the National People’s Congress, as the guest of honor. In this conference, Mr. Chaminda Kularatne addressed the topic of developing democracy suited to national conditions to provide a strong underpinning for modernization.

In addition to the conference, Mr. Chaminda Kularatne met with multiple Heads of Delegates and Delegate members and had one-on-one discussions regarding sustainable development goals for Parliaments of developing countries and shared their experiences.

Throughout this summit, the delegates had the chance to visit the NPC (China Parliament), the Great Wall of China, the Museum of the Communist Party of China and several other important locations in China.