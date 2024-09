Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker endorsed the certificate on the Bill titled National Minimum Wage of Workers (Amendment) Bill today (Sep. 11) in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

The Second Reading debate regarding the Bill to amend the National Minimum Wage Act No. 3 of 2016 was held in Parliament on the 3rd. The Bill was passed without amendments and vote.

Accordingly, this Bill shall be known as the National Minimum Wage of Workers (Amendment) Act No. 48 of 2024.