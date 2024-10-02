We will intervene to create a better world for children - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the government will take responsibility for creating a better world for children and will intervene as necessary. She emphasized the need for measures to create a safe and secure country for children. The Prime Minister made these remarks at the ceremony organized by the Ministry of Education to mark World Children’s Day, held yesterday (October 1) at the Kelaniya Nagananda International Institute for Buddhist Studies, under the theme “The Missed Lesson."

The Prime Minister further commented:

"There are many issues in our country that have been forgotten or overlooked. In the competitive world we live in, we have had to abandon some of the most important aspects of humanity, choosing instead to pursue a solitary journey. This has particularly happened due to the current education system and the economic status of the adults.

Among these missed lessons are essential aspects of our humanity: caring for one another, offering protection, fostering collective effort, love, respect, empathy, friendship in both sorrow and happiness, how we treat the elderly, caring for the environment, and respecting animals and nature. These are just some of the lessons we have missed. Sadly, we have given up all of these values in pursuit of a highly competitive lifestyle. It pains me to say that we, the adults, are responsible for this — not you, the children. But it is we adults who have created a life for our children that is difficult, competitive, and oppressive. This needs to change, and we are all committed to making that change.

Our goal is to enhance your humanity and build a better world for you. Let’s work together to change this world. There are many lessons that we, as adults, have missed. Let us now take the time to learn those lessons. It is our responsibility to make this world a more beautiful place, a safer country, a wealthier country, and a more secure country. I promise to help create that world. It is our duty to remove the barriers to the development of human qualities in children and create a world where they can live happily. We will intervene to create a new world for them. Let’s change this country. Let’s change this world. Keep that hope alive within you."

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, Mrs. Thilaka Jayasundara, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Police Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women, Mrs. Renuka Jayasundara, senior officials from the Bureau, and high-ranking officials from several non-governmental organizations participated in the event.