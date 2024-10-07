Sweden focus on developing renewable energy sector of Sri Lanka

The Swedish government focused on developing renewable energy sector of Sri Lanka while increasing educational opportunities and mitigating the visa difficulties for Sri Lankan students in Sweden.

These opinions were expressed in a discussion held between the Prime Minister Dr.Harini Amarasuriya and the Swedish Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mr. Jan Thesleff at the Prime Minister’s Office recently.



Here, the Ambassador extended the best wishes of the Swedish Government on the appointment of Dr. Harini Amarasuriya as the new Prime Minister.



Swedish Ambassador Mr. Jan Thesleff mentioned that the investments of Swedish government have primarily focused on renewable energy sector of Sri Lanka and the attention of the Swedish government has been focused on the food security of Sri Lanka as well.



The Prime Minister has brought the issue of child nutrition to the attention of the Swedish Ambassador and emphasized that although Sri Lanka maintains high health indicators in the region, nutritional challenges still exist among school children.



At the same time Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya brought to the attention of Swedish Ambassador Mr. Jan Theslef about the higher education opportunities of Sri Lankan students in Sweden and the visa related issues they have faced.



Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Hon. Consul -General to Sweden in Sri Lanka Sanjay Sumantri Kulatunga, Director General of Europe and North American Division Mrs. Shobini K Gunasekara had taken part in this meeting.