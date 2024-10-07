ADB Delegation Meets President Dissanayake, Pledges Continued Support for Sri Lanka’s Economic Development

The Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Resident Mission in Sri Lanka, Takafumi Kadono, along with a delegation, met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (07) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The discussions focused on ADB's ongoing commitment to support Sri Lanka's economic and social development.

During the meeting, the ADB reaffirmed its dedication to continuing its projects in Sri Lanka, with particular emphasis on bolstering key sectors crucial to the nation’s recovery. Tourism was identified as a critical sector that holds immense potential for Sri Lanka’s economic growth. In this regard, the ADB assured further assistance in developing tourism infrastructure to harness the sector's full potential.

President Dissanayake highlighted the importance of promoting tourism in the Northern Region, requesting ADB's specific support to develop this area. The ADB delegation expressed its willingness to collaborate and provide resources for this initiative.

Beyond tourism, the ADB also expressed keen interest in aiding the development of Sri Lanka’s energy sector, small-scale entrepreneurs, and financial sector, emphasizing their role in fostering sustainable economic growth.

This continued collaboration between Sri Lanka and the ADB is expected to contribute significantly to the country's long-term development and recovery efforts.