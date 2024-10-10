Vatican Ambassador Meets President, Conveys Greetings from Pope Francis

His Excellency, Most Reverend Dr. Brian Udaigwe, the Vatican Ambassador to Sri Lanka, met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (09).

During the meeting, the Vatican Ambassador congratulated President Dissanayake on his recent election victory, conveying heartfelt greetings from His Holiness Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church and Sovereign of the Vatican City State.

Ambassador Udaigwe also extended best wishes for the continued success and prosperity of Sri Lanka under the new President’s leadership.

In his remarks, Dr. Udaigwe expressed optimism about Sri Lanka’s future, stating that positive developments were forthcoming in line with the people’s aspirations. He commended President Dissanayake’s commitment to the welfare of the country and its citizens, offering the Vatican’s support in realizing the President’s vision for Sri Lanka.

The Vatican Ambassador also lauded President Dissanayake’s initiative to conduct transparent and credible investigations into the tragic Easter Sunday bombings. Dr. Udaigwe assured the fullest cooperation of the Vatican in supporting the President’s ongoing efforts to bring justice and healing to the victims and their families.

The meeting underscored the strong diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Vatican, with both leaders emphasizing mutual collaboration for the betterment of the nation and its people.