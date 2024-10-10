Let’s develop the postal service as an institution that is close to the people and contributes to the economy- Prime Minister

It is crucial to develop the postal service into an institution that both contributes to the economy and remains connected to the people by integrating modern technology.

In line with this goal, and in celebration of today’s International Postal Day, three commemorative stamps and two stamps with QR codes have been issued to mark the 150th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union.

While the postal service has traditionally been a key part of our lives, advancements in communication have led to certain setbacks. However, by embracing new technologies, the postal service can be transformed into a more efficient and proactive entity.



Postage and stamps have always held great significance, and Sri Lankan stamps, in particular, possess unique value and elegance among the world’s collections. It is therefore essential that we work together to bring the postal service closer to the people and to further develop it as an integral part of the national economy.