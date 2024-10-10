October 10, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    Swiss Ambassador Meets President Dissanayake, Pledges Support for Economic and Anti-Corruption Efforts Featured

    October 10, 2024
    Swiss Ambassador Meets President Dissanayake, Pledges Support for Economic and Anti-Corruption Efforts

    Her Excellency Dr. (Ms.) Siri Walt, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Sri Lanka, met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (09).

    During the meeting, Ambassador Walt extended her congratulations to President Dissanayake on his recent election victory, conveying best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of Switzerland.

    Ambassador Walt reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka, particularly through the ongoing IMF program, and expressed Switzerland’s readiness to assist in President Dissanayake’s efforts to combat corruption. She also emphasized Switzerland’s expertise in foreign direct investments (FDI) and tourism, offering assistance to Sri Lanka in these sectors to promote economic growth.

    Further areas of collaboration discussed included constitutional reforms and labour migration, with Ambassador Walt noting Sri Lanka’s potential in these areas and pledging Switzerland’s support in facilitating progress.

    The meeting underscored the strong diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and Switzerland and highlighted the ongoing partnership aimed at fostering sustainable development and governance improvements in Sri Lanka.

    « Korean Ambassador Meets President Dissanayake, Pledges to Strengthen Bilateral Ties German Ambassador Meets President Dissanayake, Pledges Continued Support for Development and Trade »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya