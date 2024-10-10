German Ambassador Meets President Dissanayake, Pledges Continued Support for Development and Trade

His Excellency Felix Neumann, German Ambassador to Sri Lanka, met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (09).

During the meeting, Ambassador Neumann congratulated President Dissanayake on his recent election victory and conveyed Germany’s commitment to standing by Sri Lanka as a steadfast partner. The Ambassador also passed on the warm greetings and best wishes of the German Chancellor H.E. Olaf Scholz.

Ambassador Neumann emphasized the longstanding partnership between Germany and Sri Lanka and expressed Germany’s eagerness to continue cooperation on mutual interests. He highlighted Germany’s 70 years of experience in human resource development and pledged support to Sri Lanka in strengthening this sector.

Further, the Ambassador offered assistance in enhancing the operations of the two German Technical Colleges in Katubedda and Killinochchi, which play a crucial role in technical education. He also expressed Germany’s readiness to help improve government sector efficiency in Sri Lanka and recognized the country’s promising export potential.

Ambassador Neumann encouraged Sri Lanka to have representation at the upcoming India International Trade Fair, which would provide valuable opportunities for the nation.

Additionally, Ambassador Neumann urged Sri Lanka to explore further trade ties with Germany and tap into the German labour market, offering assistance in these efforts.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations, underscoring Germany’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s development and prosperity