President Discusses Enhancing Revenue and Efficiency with Sri Lanka Customs and Inland Revenue Officials

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a key meeting today with senior officials from both the Sri Lanka Customs Department and the Inland Revenue Department at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (09).

The discussions centered on strategies to enhance revenue generation and improve operational efficiency within both departments, in line with the government’s broader economic mandate.

During the meeting, officials from both departments presented the challenges they face in managing revenue and tackling tax evasion. They stressed the importance of strengthening coordination between the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and Customs to effectively combat these issues. It was highlighted that better collaboration would ensure more robust enforcement of tax laws and prevent tax leakage, further boosting the country’s revenue collection.

