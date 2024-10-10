Thai Ambassador Meets President Dissanayake

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Sri Lanka, H.E. Paitoon Mahapannaporn, paid a courtesy call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (09).

During the meeting, the Thai Ambassador extended congratulations on the President’s recent election victory and conveyed the best wishes of the Government of Thailand.

H.E. Mahapannaporn also delivered a special message from the King of Thailand, H.E. Maha Vajiralongkorn, congratulating President Dissanayake and expressing goodwill towards his administration.

In the discussion, the Ambassador noted the high expectations that the people of Sri Lanka have for the newly elected government and offered Thailand’s support in helping to meet these aspirations. He highlighted the benefits of the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations, emphasizing the mutual economic gains and offering to boost Thai investments in Sri Lanka, particularly in the processing and export of local fruits and produce.

Ambassador Mahapannaporn further shared insights from Thailand’s success in the tourism industry, offering to collaborate with Sri Lanka in enhancing its own tourism potential. He pledged Thailand’s assistance in promoting Sri Lanka as a prime destination for Thai tourists, with a special focus on the island’s rich Buddhist heritage. Additionally, both parties explored opportunities for enhancing visa-free travel between the two countries, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong relationship between Sri Lanka and Thailand and underscored their commitment to deepening cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, and tourism.