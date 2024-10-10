Vietnamese Ambassador Meets President; Explores possibility of enhancing direct flights between Vietnam and Sri Lanka

The Ambassador of Vietnam to Sri Lanka, Her Excellency Trinh Thi Tam, paid a courtesy call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (09).

During the meeting, Ambassador Tam conveyed her congratulations on behalf of the Government of Vietnam and expressed optimism for continued cooperation between the two nations.

The Vietnamese Ambassador also extended the greetings of the Vietnamese head of state, congratulating President Dissanayake on his recent election victory. Highlighting Vietnam’s achievements in foreign direct investment (FDI) and trade, President Dissanayake requested Vietnam’s assistance in fostering these sectors in Sri Lanka.

The discussion also explored the possibility of enhancing direct flights between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, with a focus on strengthening Buddhist ties and cultural connections. Ambassador Tam further pledged to explore opportunities to promote Sri Lanka as a key destination for Vietnamese tourists, thereby expanding people-to-people connections and boosting tourism.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to further deepening their diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations.