Government officials are responsible for the pertinence of the development projects carried out in the country - Prime Minister

From 2025, the Independence ceremony will not be held for the elite but only for the masses.



Enforce the law for all those who keep official residences regardless of reminders



The official residence used by former Minister Amaraweera has to be given to Sirimavo Bandaranaike College



Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that the government officials should be responsible for the pertinence and the benefits of the development projects implemented in the country on behalf of the people.



The Prime Minister expressed these views in a discussion held recently with senior officials of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government regarding the future plans and the existing problems.



Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, further mentioned that,



Government officials should have the ability to form a good conversation with the relevant parties by using their expert knowledge in all government development projects carried out under local and foreign financial allocations. As the government, we provide the necessary guidance. Therefore, in such cases, make sure to conduct regular discussions with the relevant parties. As government officials, you have a responsibility to carry out relevant development projects under favorable conditions for the government. Most of these projects are implemented on loans. All of these loans have to be paid back by the people of this country. Therefore, decide with a community friendly feeling whether the relevant development project is suitable for the country or not before initiating the projects. Our government is ready to stand for such officials at any time.



Until now, the Independence Day celebrations in this country were held on behalf of the elite. The government expects to hold the Independence ceremony on behalf of ordinary people of the country from 2025. The Independence Day celebrations should be organized in a way that school children and ordinary people are not oppressed.



Don’t get handing over of official residences of ministers as a political revenge. It’s a must to hand over the official residences with the abolition of the post of minister. Make a reminder to those who have not handed over their official residences yet. If there is no response, enforce the law.



Further, officials of the ministry explained the facts regarding the news that has emerged in the society on the transfer of a land to Sirimavo Bandaranaike College, to the Prime Minister.



It was revealed that then Government had decided to transfer two parcels of lands on both sides of the relevant school and the official residence used by the former minister Mahinda Amaraweera to Sirimavo Bandaranaike College, based on a proposal submitted by the then minister of education in 1994, Mr. Richard Pathirana which was passed by the cabinet of ministers and even though then government had taken measures to hand over the land bearing No. 11 to the school with the approval of the relevant proposal, due to the existence of an official residence on the land bearing No. 3, this transfer has not been taken place until now. Accordingly, the Prime Minister mentioned that the house in question should be taken over immediately, and required surveys should be done and the necessary measures should be made to hand over the said land to the school.



Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministries of Justice, Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government and Labor Ministry S. Alokabandara and senior officials have participated in this event.