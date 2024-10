President Anura Kumara Dissanayake conducted a virtual discussion with the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Ms Samantha Power recently. During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and explored avenues for future cooperation.

Notably, Ms. Samantha Power, the USAID Administrator, stated that USAID is willing to support the government aligning with the manifesto presented to the people.

Ms. Samantha Power also assured President Dissanayake that USAID is prepared to support Sri Lanka in any way needed. This commitment reflects a shared vision for enhancing development and cooperation with the USAID agency.