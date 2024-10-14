October 15, 2024
    October 14, 2024
    A message from a 14-year-old schoolgirl to the Prime Minister

    The 14-year-old student Fatima Nada, who came from Kattankudy to Colombo by foot cycle, handed over a message to the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister's Office this morning (14).

    She has handed over this message requesting to take immediate action against the drug menace that has afflicted children and youth and to prevent child abuse.

