The Cuban government focuses on investing in the production of pharmaceuticals in Sri Lanka

The Cuban Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mr. Andres Marcelo Gonzalez Garrido said that the Cuban government focuses on paying attention to the production of pharmaceuticals in Sri Lanka.

The Ambassador mentioned this in the discussion held at the Prime Minister's Office today (15) while extending greetings of the Cuban government to the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Important matters including, further strengthening the almost 65-year-long diplomatic relationship between Sri Lanka and Cuba, resuming the mosquito control projects implemented under Cuban aid, providing scholarships in medical and sports education for training institutes and universities in Sri Lanka, were discussed.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya expressed her gratitude for Cuba's continued support, despite the economic challenges faced by Cuba in the past few years, and extended an official invitation to the Cuban Prime Minister for a visit to Sri Lanka.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Mahinda Gunaratne and a group of senior officials representing the Cuban government participated in this event.