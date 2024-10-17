Special focus of the South African government on strengthening research and development sectors in Sri Lanka

South African High Commissioner Sandile Edwin Schalk said that the South African government is giving special focus on strengthening research and development sectors in Sri Lanka.

The African High Commissioner said this during the discussion held at the Prime Minister's Office yesterday on 15th while extending wishes of the South African government to the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The areas of improving diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and South Africa, strengthening the manufacturing sector in the country, developing the tourism industry and adopting reforms in the education sector, and the protection of women and children were further discussed.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Mahinda Gunaratne and a group of senior officials from the South African High Commission were present on this occasion.