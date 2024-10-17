Monthly Interim Allowance of Rs. 3,000 Released to All Pensioners yesterday (16)

Pensioners receiving their pensions through post offices and sub offices will be able to access their funds from 18th.

The Department of Pensions is set to distribute a monthly interim allowance of Rs. 3,000 to all pensioners starting yesterday(16).

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who looked into the delays in disbursing the proposed monthly interim allowance of Rs. 3,000 for pensioners, has recently directed that the necessary funds be released from the Treasury.

In line with these directives, the Treasury has allocated the required amount to the Department of Pensions, which will begin crediting the allowances to pensioners’ accounts today.

Although Public Administration Circular No. 02/2024, issued on 24th August 2024, called for the monthly interim allowance, funding had not been allocated.

Following a Cabinet meeting on the 14th, the Treasury Operations Department has provided an allocation of Rs. 2,021 million for 679,960 pensioners this month.

As a result, the head office of the Department of Pensions will begin disbursing this allowance starting yesterday (16).

Funds have been credited to the bank accounts of pensioners receiving pensions from public and private banks today, while those receiving pensions from post offices and sub offices will be able to access their allowance from 18th October.