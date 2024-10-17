A Long-Term Integrated National Program is Essential for Organizing Sri Lankan Agriculture

The Primary Objective of Rural Development Projects Must Be to Eradicate Rural Poverty

– President at the Progress Review meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the need for a long-term, unified national plan to organize Sri Lanka’s currently disordered agriculture sector.

He made this statement during a progress review meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources held yesterday (16) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The meeting included extensive discussions on the ongoing projects under the Ministry.

The President reviewed the rural development initiatives completed so far and noted that, despite their success, questions remain about the extent to which these projects have reduced rural poverty.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that the primary objective of rural development projects should be to eradicate rural poverty.

He further pointed out the need for a comprehensive new plan to eliminate poverty nationwide.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also highlighted that poverty extends beyond mere financial hardship; it also involves the marginalization of certain groups within society, constituting a serious social crisis. He underscored the necessity for a targeted program to effectively eradicate rural poverty.

Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources M. P. N. M. Wickramasinghe, along with Senior Officials of the Ministry, Project Directors and other Officials of the Ministry participated in this discussion.