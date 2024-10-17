Streamlined Road Development Essential for Advancing Rural Economic Growth

– President says at the progress review meeting of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that enhancing the efficiency of road development projects is crucial for achieving rural economic development goals.

He highlighted the need to streamline the procurement process for these projects, ensuring that local communities benefit rather than allowing contracts to concentrate in the hands of a few.

The President made these remarks during a progress review meeting for the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation held yesterday (16) at the Presidential Secretariat. The meeting extensively covered various projects under the ministry, with a particular focus on the construction of the Kadawata-Mirigama section of the Central Expressway.

He underscored the importance of developing ports, airports, and highways for the economic growth of the country, asserting that careful planning of these projects could significantly uplift the national economy.

In executing ongoing road development projects, he called for attention to environmental, financial, and community impacts, urging measures to minimize adverse effects and ensure timely implementation.

Additionally, President Dissanayake instructed officials to prioritize the safety of railway employees and the public in the execution of railway line projects.

Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, along with various officials from affiliated institutions of the ministry, were also present at the meeting.