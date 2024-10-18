Greetings from the Prime Minister to the National Carrom Team participating in the Carrom World Cup

The Sri Lankan national carrom team, which includes players participating in the Carrom World Cup held in the United States of America, met Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister's Office today (18).

Eight athletes along with the team manager will participate representing Sri Lanka in the Sixth Carrom World Cup to be held in San Francisco, California, America from 10th to 17th November 2024.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Institute is providing a financial assistance of 5 million rupees for this tour and its Treasurer Mr. Sujeewa Godaliyadda also participated in this event to symbolically award the same.

Mr. Ranil Abeysinghe is the team manager, and the male players Mohammad Shaheed, Anas Ahmed, Kaveen Nimneth Peiris, Dinesh Nishantha Fernando, and female players Joseph Roshitha Vaduge, Hirushi Malshani Peiris, Tarushi Himahansika Weerasekera, and Thasmila Kavindi are also participating in the tournament.

Prime Minister after appearing for a group photo with the team extended her wishes to the players for their victory.