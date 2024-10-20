EU Ambassador to Sri Lanka met with the Prime Minister

Her Excellency Carmen Moreno, Ambassador of the European Union to Sri Lanka, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo recently.

The meeting was an opportunity to reaffirm the strong and enduring relationship between the European Union and Sri Lanka, which is built on mutual respect and cooperation.



Prime Minister Dr.Amarasuriya highlighted the importance of the EU’s continued support for the GSP+ trade scheme, which has been instrumental in boosting Sri Lankan exports. The Prime Minister also outlined her government’s vision to attract more foreign investment by eliminating corruption and strengthening institutions such as the Board of Investment.