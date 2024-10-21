October 25, 2024
    Steps to strengthen relations between Sri Lanka and Australia Featured

    October 21, 2024
    A meeting between Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Mr. Paul Wesley Stephan was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo recently.

    The High Commissioner, extends the good wishes of the Australian government, and then engaged in a discussion on strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

