Steps to strengthen relations between Sri Lanka and Australia

The High Commissioner, extends the good wishes of the Australian government, and then engaged in a discussion on strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries.
A meeting between Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Mr. Paul Wesley Stephan was held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo recently.
