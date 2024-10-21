October 21, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    United Nations (UN) representatives meet the Prime Minister Featured

    October 21, 2024
    United Nations (UN) representatives meet the Prime Minister

    A meeting between Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Mr. Vimlendra Sharan, representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations was held recently at the Prime Minister’s Office.

    Future measures for the development of the agriculture sector in Sri Lanka were discussed at the meeting and attention was drawn to several important aspects of agriculture.

    M00000000831 WhatsApp Image 2024 10 19 at 15.16.41

    M00000000831 WhatsApp Image 2024 10 19 at 15.16.42

    Last modified on Monday, 21 October 2024 09:18
    « Steps to strengthen relations between Sri Lanka and Australia
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya