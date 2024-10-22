Control Price of Rice Remains Unchanged

Call for Formal Mechanism to Ensure Fair Pricing for Farmers and Consumers

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated the controlled price of rice will not change.

He also highlighted that plans are underway for a long-term program to create an organized agricultural plan, which would provide greater benefits to farmers.

President Dissanayake made these remarks during a discussion held today (22) at the Presidential Secretariat with rice millers and officials from the Department of Agriculture.

During this meeting, participants focused on the current prices of consumer goods, emphasizing the importance of controlling the price of rice, which is a staple food for the population.

The President noted to the rice millers that they had purchased paddy from farmers after the controlled price was established, and he believes it is unfair to alter the price of rice at this stage.

Additionally, he stressed the necessity for a formal mechanism that ensures farmers receive a fair price for their rice while also enabling consumers to purchase rice at a reasonable cost.

President Dissanayake noted that the price of rice has been artificially inflated, attributing this price instability to the long-term lack of enforcement of controlled prices.

During the discussion, the issue of stock hoarders was addressed, and the President instructed agriculture officials to register this group.

The conversation also highlighted the need to reduce input costs to alleviate the financial difficulties faced by small and medium-scale rice mill owners.

Dudley Sirisena, Nipuna Gamlath, Mithrapala Lankeshwara, Jayasiri Gunathilaka, Menaka Gamlath, and other businessmen representing the Rice Mill Owners’ Association, along with several officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, were also present at the meeting.