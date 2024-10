The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this afternoon (22) at the Presidential Secretariat. During their meeting, Ambassador Qi made a donation of LKR 30 million (USD 100,000) as emergency flood relief to assist those affected by the recent flooding in the country.

In addition to immediate relief measures, the discussion also extended to a dialogue about long-term flood prevention and management strategies. They discussed sustainable approaches to enhance the resilience of communities against future flooding.

Recent reports indicate that heavy rains have led to significant flooding in several provinces, displacing thousands of families and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture.