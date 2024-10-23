UNRC meets Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya

Mr. Marc-Andre Franche the UN Resident Coordinator for Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya at her office yesterday (22). Mr.Franche extended his best wishes to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to assist Sri Lanka in its development Initiatives.

UN offered its support to Sri Lanka’s poverty reduction agenda and digitalisation programme .



The meeting also highlighted the issue of woman empowerment with the UN saying it is keen to assist in the process of empowering women in Sri Lanka.



Also in attendance were Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Mr. Mahinda Gunarathna, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Dayani Mendis, Director General of the United Nations and Human Rights Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with Patrick Mc Carthy and Nethmini Medawala from the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator.



Prime Minister’s Media