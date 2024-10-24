Canadian High Commissioner Meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister

His Excellency Eric Walsh, High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka, paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday (23). The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding diplomatic ties between the two nations and explored areas for future collaboration.

High Commissioner Walsh, reiterated Canada’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations. Discussions focused on key areas of development, including strengthening Sri Lanka’s social protection system, fostering women’s entrepreneurship, and the importance of the SME sector in the country’s economy.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of inclusivity in Sri Lanka’s progress, particularly in unifying the nation. She also stressed the need to prioritize education for long-term growth.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Canadian High Commission, along with key members of the Sri Lankan delegation, including Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Mahinda Gunarathne, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Shobini K. Gunasekara, Director General of the Europe & North America Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.