Ms. Marie-Noëlle Duris, Charge d'Affaires of the French Embassy in Sri Lanka, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya yesterday (23) at the Prime Minister's Office. During the visit, Ms. Duris emphasized France’s enduring friendship and reiterated continued support for Sri Lanka.

During the discussion the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and France was particularly mentioned and areas of cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

Prime Minister’s Media Division.