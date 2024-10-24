Public service should be digitalized to streamline the public service and create transparency

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that the government service should be digitalized to streamline the public service and create transparency. The Prime Minister stated this while addressing the National ICT Awards organized in celebration of the 26th anniversary of the Chartered Institute for IT, Sri Lanka, held in Colombo yesterday (23) afternoon.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, commenting at the event that,

Our government has a vision to digitalize Sri Lanka. The country needs a policy based on developing the information and communication technology industry and creating a digital economy.

The government is focusing on creating digital zones centered on Jaffna, Matara and Eastern Province. There is also a need to create a relationship between international digital companies and local ICT innovators. It is also important to develop information and communication technology education, provide facilities for it, and to provide necessary allowances for professionals.

Public service should be digitalized to streamline and create transparency. It is also necessary to increase the contribution of women in the digital sector. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that everyone's support is needed in this regard.

Chairman Chartered Institute for IT, Sri Lanka, E. Alonso Dole, Secretary Sanjeewa Perera and a group including award winners, IT professionals and innovators participated in this event.