October 24, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    Prime Minister Holds First Meeting with Chief of Defense Staff, Army Commander, and Navy Commander Featured

    October 24, 2024
    Prime Minister Holds First Meeting with Chief of Defense Staff, Army Commander, and Navy Commander

    The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, held a meeting today (24) with Chief of Defense Staff, General Shavendra Silva, Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, and Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Prime Minister’s Office.

    This meeting marks the first formal discussion between the Prime Minister and the heads of Sri Lanka’s defense forces following her recent appointment.

    Prime Minister’s Media Division

    M00000000839 WhatsApp Image 2024 10 24 at 17.01.04

     

    M00000000839 WhatsApp Image 2024 10 24 at 17.01.21

    « Public service should be digitalized to streamline the public service and create transparency
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya