Prime Minister Holds First Meeting with Chief of Defense Staff, Army Commander, and Navy Commander

This meeting marks the first formal discussion between the Prime Minister and the heads of Sri Lanka’s defense forces following her recent appointment.
Prime Minister’s Media Division
The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, held a meeting today (24) with Chief of Defense Staff, General Shavendra Silva, Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, and Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Prime Minister’s Office.
This meeting marks the first formal discussion between the Prime Minister and the heads of Sri Lanka’s defense forces following her recent appointment.
Prime Minister’s Media Division