October 26, 2024
    Government to Boost Capacity of Small and Medium Rice Mill Owners to Stabilize Market
    • Unfair Profits from Fluctuating Rice Control Prices Will Not Be Tolerated – President

    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that the government will support small and medium-scale rice mill owners in enhancing their capacity to help stabilize the rice market.

    He made this statement yesterday (25) during a discussion held with the rice mill owners at the Presidential Secretariat.

    The President noted that since the government invests significantly in promoting agriculture, irrigation, and fertilizer subsidies, these businesses have a social responsibility to provide rice to the public.

    The meeting included an extensive discussion on measures to enhance the capacity of small and medium-scale rice mill owners to balance the market.

    The President also stressed that no businessman will be permitted to exploit the situation by unfairly raising rice prices.

