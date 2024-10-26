Government Medical Officers Association meets the Prime Minister

A discussion between the representatives of the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) and the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was held on 24 th afternoon at the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister focused her attention on the problems faced by the doctors and the health system and the future plan of the Government Medical Officers' Association was also presented to the Prime Minister for maintaining good health services.

Dr. Sanjeeva Tennakoon, President of the Government Medical Officers Association, Mr. Prabhath Sugathadasa, Secretary and a group of representatives of the Executive Committee of the Government Medical Officers Association participated in this event.

Prime Minister's Media Division