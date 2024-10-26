October 26, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    Government Medical Officers Association meets the Prime Minister Featured

    October 26, 2024
    Government Medical Officers Association meets the Prime Minister

    A discussion between the representatives of the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) and the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was held on 24th  afternoon at the Prime Minister's Office.

    The Prime Minister focused her attention on the problems faced by the doctors and the health system and the future plan of the Government Medical Officers' Association was also presented to the Prime Minister for maintaining good health services.

    Dr. Sanjeeva Tennakoon, President of the Government Medical Officers Association, Mr. Prabhath Sugathadasa, Secretary and a group of representatives of the Executive Committee of the Government Medical Officers Association participated in this event.
    Prime Minister's Media Division

    « Government to Boost Capacity of Small and Medium Rice Mill Owners to Stabilize Market New Zealand High Commissioner Pledges Support for Economic Growth, Tourism Boost, and Increased Investments in Sri Lanka »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya