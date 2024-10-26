President Instructs the Ministry of Agriculture and Paddy Marketing Board to Address Rice Price Issue

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with officials from the Agriculture and Trade Ministries, along with representatives from the Paddy Marketing Board, yesterday (25) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The meeting focused on the current situation regarding rice prices, with extensive discussions on necessary actions. The President provided guidance on urgent measures to address the issue.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources M.P.N.M. Wickremesingha, Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, Cooperative Development, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Development M.M. Naimuddin, Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority Hemantha Samarakoon and Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board A.M.U. Pinnalanda were also present at the meeting.