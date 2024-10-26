October 26, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    President Dissanayake Engages with Iranian Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

    October 26, 2024
    President Dissanayake Engages with Iranian Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with the Iranian Ambassador, H.E. Dr. Alireza Delkhosh, yesterday (25) at the Presidential Secretariat. During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed a congratulatory message from the President of Iran H.E. Masoud Pezeshkian.

    The discussions included the current situation in the Middle East, with President Dissanayake briefing the Ambassador on Sri Lanka’s security situation and highlighting recent measures taken to improve safety for both tourists and residents. He assured that Sri Lanka is committed to maintaining a secure environment.

    The President also emphasized the longstanding relationship between Sri Lanka and Iran and expressed his desire to strengthen ties between both countries.

    In response, the Ambassador reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in trade, technology, culture, and education, as well as in new initiatives.

    « EU Delegation Commits to Strengthen Sri Lanka-EU Relations, Extends Presidential Greetings from Key European Leaders
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya