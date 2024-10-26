President Dissanayake Engages with Iranian Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with the Iranian Ambassador, H.E. Dr. Alireza Delkhosh, yesterday (25) at the Presidential Secretariat. During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed a congratulatory message from the President of Iran H.E. Masoud Pezeshkian.

The discussions included the current situation in the Middle East, with President Dissanayake briefing the Ambassador on Sri Lanka’s security situation and highlighting recent measures taken to improve safety for both tourists and residents. He assured that Sri Lanka is committed to maintaining a secure environment.

The President also emphasized the longstanding relationship between Sri Lanka and Iran and expressed his desire to strengthen ties between both countries.

In response, the Ambassador reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in trade, technology, culture, and education, as well as in new initiatives.