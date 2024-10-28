I am delighted to learn that the Sri Lankan National Netball Team, currently competing in the 13 th Asia Cup Netball Tournament in Bangalore, India, has reached the final by overcoming a formidable Hong Kong team in the semi-finals.

Qualifying for the final for the seventh consecutive time is a testament to their dedication and outstanding sportpersonship.



Today, our national champions will face the finals, and I am hopeful that our talented team, who claimed the Asian Cup for Sri Lanka in the previous tournament, will once again show the strength and resilience needed to bring the cup home.



Dr.Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka



27th October 2024