Courtesy Call by Pakistan High Commissioner on the Sri Lankan Prime Minister

His Excellency Major General (Retd.) Faheem Ul Aziz, High Commissioner of Pakistan, paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Yesterday (29) at the Prime Minister's Office.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the longstanding and cordial relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, underscoring the significance of deepening bilateral cooperation. Both leaders explored avenues to further strengthen these ties in areas of mutual interest.

Also in attendance at the meeting were senior officials from the High Commission of Pakistan. The Sri Lankan delegation included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Mahinda Gunarathne, Additional Secretary, and Mr. Niluka Kadurugamuwa,

Director-General/Public Diplomacy, South Asia & SAARC Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.