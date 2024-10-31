Prime Minister’s message for Diwali Festival

May the light of this festival not only illuminate our homes but also ignite a deeper sense of justice, compassion, and solidarity in our hearts.

As we celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, let us honour the ongoing struggles of those who fight against systemic inequalities and exclusion.

This is a time to reflect on the privilege of joy and prosperity, while recommitting ourselves to building a world where everyone can experience freedom, dignity, and belonging.

Our collective goal, as envisioned through the principle ‘A thriving nation – A beautiful life,’ is to raise the living standards of all, ensuring that no one is left behind.

May this Diwali bring light, joy, and renewal to every life it touches. Wishing all those celebrating today a very happy, meaningful, and peaceful Diwali!