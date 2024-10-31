Italian Ambassador meets with the Prime Minister

The meeting reinforced the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Italy and Sri Lanka, with both parties discussing key areas for enhanced collaboration.

A primary focus of the meeting was on foreign employment opportunities in Italy, particularly the role of skilled migration. Prime Minister Amarasuriya underscored the importance of training Sri Lankan migrant workers through the Vocational Training Authority to support this demand. Both sides emphasized the role of supportive policies in attracting tourists and investors, recognizing their contributions to the nation’s economic development.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Alberto Arcidiacono, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Italy, as well as key Sri Lankan officials, including Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Mahinda Gunarathne, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Isurika Karunarathna, Director for Europe and North America Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.