UNFPA Representative Pays Courtesy Call on the Prime Minister

The Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Sri Lanka, Mr. Kunle Adeniyi, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s office.

Mr. Adeniyi conveyed his appreciation for the increasing representation of women in Sri Lanka’s political landscape. He also reaffirmed UNFPA's commitment to supporting the country in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

During the meeting, Dr. Amarasuriya emphasized the critical role of gender equality, women’s economic engagement, addressing gender-based violence, and improving nutrition for women and girls in Sri Lanka. She further highlighted that while women's participation in education is at a satisfactory level, there remains a pressing need to enhance their involvement in decision-making roles.

Ms. Anushika Amarasinghe, Partnerships and Advocacy Analyst, and Ms. Bimali Amarasekara, National Program Analyst - Gender/GBV, were present at the meeting representing UNFPA in Sri Lanka. The Government of Sri Lanka was also represented by Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Mahinda Gunarathne, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Dilini Gunasekara, Director of United Nations and Human Rights