An Announcement from the Secretary General of Parliament to all the newly elected Members of Parliament

The Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, has announced that in connection with the first Session of the First Sitting of the Tenth Parliament, facilities have been arranged for the Members of Parliament to enter their information through the Parliament website.

Accordingly, the Secretary-General kindly request all Hon. Members to complete the necessary information by accessing the information link available on the homepage of the Parliament website. As an alternative, arrangements are also made available to download the form through the provided link, to fill, and submit.

Furthermore, in order to facilitate the arrangements required for the first Session of the First Sitting of the Tenth Parliament, an information desk will be operational for Members of Parliament at the Parliamentary Complex on Tuesday, November 19th, and Wednesday, November 20th, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All Hon. Members are encouraged to visit and benefit from the afore said, as obtaining the necessary documents and information, photographs for the Member identity card, completion of fingerprint registration for electronic voting will be facilitated. The Secretary-General requests the attendance and participation of the Hon. Members in this process.

The information desk is strictly accessible only to Members of Parliament. Members are advised to arrive at Parliament on the specified dates accompanied solely by their drivers. To ensure a smooth entry process, Members are kindly requested to bring their National Identity Card, valid Passport, or Driver's License and to utilize the designated Member entrance for access to the Parliamentary Complex.

The announcement is as follows;

Special Announcement by the Secretary-General of Parliament

For further information regarding this matter, please contact the following hotlines:

Information Support: 011-2777273 / 071-8219994

011-277524 / 071-4410073

Technical Support: 011-2777563 / 071-5352701

070-7415415 (Hotline)