    The New Prime Minister and Cabinet Officially Sworn In

    • Cabinet Comprises 21 Members
    • Defence, Finance, Planning, and Digital Economy Ministries under the President
    • Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training Ministries Assigned to the Prime Minister

    The new cabinet of the National People's Power (NPP) government was sworn in today (18) before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.
    The cabinet comprises 21 ministers, with President Dissanayake assuming responsibility for the portfolios of Defence, Finance, Planning, and Digital Economy.

    Dr. Harini Amarasuriya took the oath as the Prime Minister, and the list of cabinet ministers and deputy ministers is as follows:

    01 President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Minister of Defence
    Minister of Finance, Planning and Digital Economy

    02 Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education

    03 Mr. Vijitha Herath Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism

    04 Prof. Chandana Abeyratne Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, Local Government

    05 Attorney Harshana Nanayakkara Minister of Justice, and National Integration

    06 Ms. Sarojani Savithri Paulraj Minister of Women and Child Affairs

    07 Mr. K.D. Lalkantha Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock and Irrigation

    08 Mr. Anura Karunathilake Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing

    09 Mr. Ramalingam Chandrasekar Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources

    10 Prof. Upali Pannilage Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment

    11 Mr. Sunil Handunneththi Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development

    12 Mr. Ananda Wijepala Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs

    13 Mr. Bimal Rathnayake Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation

    14 Prof. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

    15 Dr. Nalinda Jayathissa Minister of Health and Media

    16 Mr. Samantha Vidyarathna Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure

    17 Mr. Sunil Kumara Gamage Minister Youth Affairs and Sports

    18 Mr. Wasantha Samarasingha Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development

    19 Prof. Chrishantha Abeysena Minister of Science and Technology

    20 Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando Minister of Labour

    21 Eng. Kumara Jayakody Minister of Energy

    22 Dr. Dhammika Patabandi Minister of Environment

    President’s Media Division (PMD)
    18-11-2024

