An Orientation Programme for Newly Elected Members of Parliament to be held on 25, 26 and 27

An orientation programme for newly elected members of parliament will be held in Committee Room No. 01 of Parliament on 25, 26 and 27 November 2024 from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. This programme has been organized this time as well, as it is traditionally done at the beginning of a new parliament.

The Prime Minister, the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, the Deputy Chairperson of Committees, the Chief Government Whip, Members of Parliament, the Secretary General of Parliament, the Deputy Secretary General, the Assistant Secretary General and officials are scheduled to participate in this event.

During this three-day programme, necessary arrangements have been made to educate Members of Parliament with regard to the role and responsibilities of a Member of Parliament, Parliamentary Privileges, Legislative Process in Parliament, Parliamentary Committee System, Standing Orders of Parliament, and the provisions of the Constitution. Arrangements have also been made to hold a practical session for Members of Parliament to vote using the electronic voting system.

Furthermore, awareness will be provided with regard to the laws and procedures related to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption established by the Anti-Corruption Act, as well as the role of the Parliamentary Affairs Division of the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.

The heads of departments and offices of Parliament are also scheduled to inform the Members of Parliament about the tasks related to their respective departments.