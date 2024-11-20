All Set for the Ceremonial Opening of the First Session of the Tenth Parliament

The ceremonial opening of the First Session of the Tenth Parliament is scheduled for tomorrow (Nov. 21). A rehearsal for the event was held today (20) at the Parliament premises.

Tomorrow, following the sounding of the quorum Bell at 9:55 a.m., Parliament will convene at 10:00 a.m. After the placing the mace in the chamber, the Secretary-General of Parliament will present the Extraordinary Gazette Notifications issued by the President, setting the date and time for the session, as the first Order of Business.

The Speaker will then be elected as per the provisions of Article 64(1) of the Constitution and Parliamentary Standing Orders 4, 5, and 6. Subsequently, the Speaker will take the oath or affirmation, followed by Members of Parliament taking their oaths or affirmations, and thereafter, the Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairperson of Committees will be elected. On the first day, Members are free to sit in any seat of their choice, as no seating arrangements are pre-assigned, which is a unique feature.

Following the initial formalities, Parliament will be temporarily suspended. At 11:30 a.m. Hon. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will preside over the Speakers Chair and present the Government’s Policy Statement in accordance with Articles 32(4) and 33 of the Constitution.

Arrangements have been made to conduct the inaugural session of the Tenth Parliament as a charm ceremonial event under the instructions of the Hon. President. Furthermore, there will be no recital of Jaya Mangala Gatha, no formal military honors, gun salutes, or motorcades, the Serjeant-at-Arms Mr. Kushan Jayaratne said.

Guests are expected to be seated by approximately 11:00 a.m. The Speaker is scheduled to be welcomed at 11:10 a.m. near the main staircase of the Parliament building. At 11:15 a.m., the Prime Minister will be received, followed by the President’s arrival shortly after.

At 11:20 a.m., the Speaker and the Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, will formally welcome President Anura Kumara Dissanayake near the main staircase. The President will then be escorted to the Robbin Room by the Serjeant-at-Arms and Deputy Serjeant-at-Arms, thereafter leading the procession with carrying the mace, followed by the President, the Speaker, and the Secretary-General.

Once in the Chamber, the President will preside over the Speaker’s Chair. The Speaker will then take the seat alongside the Secretary General during this occasion. The President will deliver the Government's Policy Statement, after which the session is expected to adjourn.

Distinguished guests, including foreign diplomats, have been invited to this inaugural session. According to Serjeant-at-Arms Mr. Kushan Jayaratne, invitations for the event were sent electronically (E-Invitations).