Dr. Ashoka Ranwala, Member of Parliament , unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Tenth Parliament of Sri Lanka

Dr. Ashoka Ranwala, Member of Parliament representing the National People's Power (NPP), has been unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Tenth Parliament of Sri Lanka. The name of Dr. Ranwala was proposed by the Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and was seconded by Hon. Minister Vijitha Herath.

Thereafter, Hon. Prime Minister and Hon. Minister Vijitha Herath, who proposed and seconded the name of the Speaker respectively, was escorted to the Speaker’s Chair in accordance with the traditions of Parliament. The Speaker delivered a brief vote of thanks pertaining to his appointment followed by the Speaker taking his official oath in front of the Secretary General. Following the election of the Speaker, Members of Parliament were sworn in and took their official oaths.

Congratulatory remarks on being elected as Speaker were extended by the Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Opposition Leader Hon. Sajith Premadasa, and Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Hon. Rauff Hakeem.

In his address, the Speaker expressed his commitment to safeguarding the independence and dignity of Parliament as the supreme legislative body of the nation. He pledged to uphold the Parliamentary traditions and procedures while striving to create a model, Parliament. Furthermore, the Speaker sought the cooperation of all Members of Parliament to ensure the institution operates effectively embodying the new political culture expected by the public. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of a well-structured Parliamentary Committee system and called on all Members to conduct themselves with decorum and discipline during Parliamentary proceedings.

Dr. Ashoka Ranwala, represents the Gampaha District and entered Parliament following the most recent General Election. Beginning his political career as a member of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Dr. Ranwala currently serves as a member of the National Executive Committee of the NPP. Dr. Ranwala completed his primary education at Yatiyana Primary School and his secondary education at Henegama Central College. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Moratuwa and a doctorate in Biochemistry from Waseda University, Japan. Dr. Ranwala has also previously served as a member of the Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha and the Western Provincial Council.

Moreover, Dr. Rizvie Salih was elected as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament. His name was proposed by the Chief Government Whip, Hon. Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, and was seconded by Hon. Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj. Dr. Rizvie Salih, a longstanding medical professional and member of the NPP's National Executive Committee, was elected to Parliament representing the Colombo District during the 2024 General Election.

Furthermore, Hon. Hemali Weerasekara was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairpersons of Committees. Her nomination was proposed by Hon. Minister Hon. Sunil Handunnetti, and was seconded by Hon. Samanmalee Gunasinghe. Representing the Gampaha District, under the NPP, Hon. Weerasekara is a former member of the Mahara Pradeshiya Sabha and a professional laboratory technician. She completed her education at Yasodara Vidyalaya, Colombo and Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Colombo. Hon. Weerasekara has been an active member of the NPP’s district and women’s executive committees.