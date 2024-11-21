Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya expressed her commitment to fostering an educational framework that empowers students and prepares them to become well-rounded citizens capable of leading the country into a new renaissance era.



In her address, the Prime Minister stated, "It is both a privilege and a responsibility to take on this ministerial role in the education sector. Education has been prioritized under the new government’s policies, and we focus to ensure that it is delivered systematically, effectively, and child-friendly. We aim to resolve existing challenges in the education system promptly, creating an environment where children can pursue learning with joy and enthusiasm."



Dr. Amarasuriya further emphasized the importance of collective support in achieving these ambitious goals, urging stakeholders and the public to join hands in the journey toward transformative educational reforms.



Also assuming duties today was Mr. K. M. G. S. N. Kaluwewa, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education. The event occurred at the Isurupaya premises in the presence of ministry officials, and education community members.



Prime Minister’s Media Division