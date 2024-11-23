The orientation program for newly elected Members of Parliament of the 10th Parliament is scheduled to take place on November 25, 26, and 27, 2024

An orientation program for Members of Parliament representing the 10th Parliament will be held on November 25, 26, and 27, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Parliament complex, Committee Room No. 01. This program, traditionally conducted at the commencement of a new Parliament, has been organised for the incoming Members for the 10th Parliament as well.

The inauguration of the program is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2024, with the participation of the Hon. Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Hon. Speaker, Dr. Ashoka Ranwala, Hon. Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, Hon. Deputy Chairperson of Committees, Hemali Weerasekara, Leader of the House Hon. Minister Bimal Rathnayake; Chief Government Whip, Hon. Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General and Assistant Secretary General of Parliament.

This three-day orientation program aims to educate Members of Parliament (MPs) on their roles and responsibilities, parliamentary privileges, the legislative process, committee procedures, Standing Orders of Parliament, and constitutional provisions. The program also includes a practical session on the use of the electronic voting system.

Additionally, MPs will be briefed on laws and procedures related to the Commission to investigate allegations of Bribery or Corruption, established under the Anti-Corruption Act. The functions of the Parliamentary Affairs Division under the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.

Furthermore, heads of departments within Parliament will provide an overview of their respective functions, highlighting how each contributes to parliamentary operations.