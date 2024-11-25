Familiarity with Parliamentary Procedures is Crucial to Meet Heightened Public Expectations – Speaker

At a time when public expectations are at its peak, it is essential to familiarize oneself with parliamentary procedures to meet those aspirations, stated the Hon. Speaker, Dr. Ashoka Ranwala, addressing newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) in Parliament. He expressed these views at the inaugural session of the Orientation Programme organized for the newly elected MPs of the 10th Parliament, held today (Nov. 25).

The Speaker emphasized the importance of organizing such workshops, noting that a thorough understanding of parliamentary traditions, constitutional frameworks, standing orders, and related parliamentary procedures is crucial for serving the people through the diverse debates conducted within Parliament. He also extended his gratitude to the Secretary General of Parliament and the parliamentary staff for their contributions to organizing this programme.

Hon. Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya remarked that in a time when the people have entrusted the nation with a robust Parliament, fulfilling public expectations to the fullest should be the foremost objective of all Members of Parliament. She highlighted the significant responsibility the Members of Parliament bear in reshaping public perceptions of Parliament and highlighted that this programme serves as a valuable platform for equipping Parliamentarians with the necessary tools to perform their duties with dedication.

Reflecting on the political and social transformations in recent times, the Prime Minister pointed out that the political maturity of the public is evident, placing an immense responsibility on the newly elected Members of Parliament as representatives of the people. She also pointed out that this Parliament is historically significant, given the highest-ever female representation, with 22 female Members of Parliament, marking a positive step forward.

Hon. Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, emphasized on the need to strengthen the concept of an open Parliament and bring the functions performed by the representatives closer to the citizens. He further noted that MPs must possess a deep understanding of parliamentary procedures and traditions to effectively fulfill their responsibilities.

Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, highlighted that having 162 newly elected Members of Parliament to be a unique feature of the 10th Parliament. She expressed her hopes that all Members of Parliament would derive maximum benefit from this programme, which is being conducted with the expertise of experienced officials. During the event, the Secretary General provided a detailed explanation of parliamentary procedures and practices, whilst the Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General Mr. Chaminda Kularatne briefed the Members of Parliament on parliamentary privileges.

The Orientation programme was attended by Hon. Deputy Speaker Dr Rizvie Salih, Hon. Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hemali Weerasekara, Hon. Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Hon. Leader of the House and Minister Bimal Rathnayake, Chief Government Whip and Minister (Dr.) Nalinda Jayathissa, the Secretary General of Parliament, Deputy Secretary General, Assistant Secretary General, department heads, and other staff members of Parliament.

168 Members of Parliament were in participation on the 1st day of the Orientation Programme. This Orientation programme, organized as a practice marking the commencement of a new Parliament, will continue for the next two days (26th and 27th).