Prime Minister Inaugurates the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

The “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign was officially inaugurated yesterday, November 25, 2024, with a national event held at Town Hall , Colombo. This year’s campaign, themed “Towards a GBV-Free Sri Lanka: Safe Public Spaces for All”, commenced with a keynote address by the Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government representatives, development partners, diplomats, civil society activists, and the media, united in their commitment to eliminate gender-based violence (GBV) and create safe, inclusive public spaces in Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister underscored the government’s commitment to addressing GBV through multi-sectoral collaboration and policy enforcement. She emphasized the importance of collective action, stating "Our vision for a GBV-free Sri Lanka begins with safe public spaces for all citizens. This campaign is not just symbolic—it is a call to action for every stakeholder to take concrete steps to eliminate gender-based violence."

A highlight of the event was the awareness walk from Independence Square to the Colombo Municipal Council, where participants carried banners and placards bearing powerful thematic messages. The walk symbolized solidarity and reinforced the urgent need for safer public spaces.

Key stakeholders, including representatives from the government, private sector, and civil society, took a collective pledge to adopt and implement zero-tolerance policies against GBV, reaffirming their dedication to the campaign's goals. The Colombo Municipal Council building was illuminated in orange to mark the official start of the 16 Days of Activism, serving as a vibrant reminder of the country’s commitment to ending GBV.

Prime Minister’s Media division,

2024.11.26